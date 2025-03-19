Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atishay gains on bagging micro ATM order

Atishay gains on bagging micro ATM order

Image
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Atishay hit an upper limit of 5% to Rs 159.45 after the company secured a Rs 27.64 lakh work order to supply micro ATMs to The Udaipur Central Cooperative Bank in Rajasthan.

The order entails the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of Micro ATMs as part of the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) Digitisation initiative in Rajasthan.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance and retail fintech services.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 11.6% to Rs 2.11 crore on 29.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15.22 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 171.91 crore on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mastek Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Larsen & Toubro gains as board to mull fund raising on 21 March

Uravi Defence & Technology Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade with decent gains; metal shares shine; Broader mkt outperforms

India sets sights on moon landing by 2040

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story