Atishay gains on bagging micro ATM order

Atishay hit an upper limit of 5% to Rs 159.45 after the company secured a Rs 27.64 lakh work order to supply micro ATMs to The Udaipur Central Cooperative Bank in Rajasthan.

The order entails the supply, installation, commissioning, and maintenance of Micro ATMs as part of the Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) Digitisation initiative in Rajasthan.

Atishay is primarily engaged in the business of information technology, database management, software development, e-governance and retail fintech services.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 11.6% to Rs 2.11 crore on 29.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15.22 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The company currently has a market capitalisation of Rs 171.91 crore on the BSE.

