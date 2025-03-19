Apitoria Pharma's Unit-V completes USFDA inspection

The Unit has now received Establishment Inspection Report classifying the facility as "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
The Unit has now received Establishment Inspection Report classifying the facility as "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 3:39 PM IST