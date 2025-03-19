Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apitoria Pharma's Unit-V completes USFDA inspection

Apitoria Pharma's Unit-V completes USFDA inspection

Image
Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Aurobindo Pharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted an inspection at the Unit-V, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Pashamylaram Village, Patancheru Mandal, Sanga Reddy District, Telangana from 09 December to 17 December 2024.

The Unit has now received Establishment Inspection Report classifying the facility as "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Juniper Hotels gains after inking pact with Jenipro Hotels to develop hotel/resort in Assam

NTPC jumps on plan to raise funds via debentures

Atishay gains on bagging micro ATM order

Mastek Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Larsen & Toubro gains as board to mull fund raising on 21 March

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story