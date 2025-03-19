Apitoria Pharma's Unit-V completes USFDA inspection

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) had conducted an inspection at the Unit-V, an API manufacturing facility, of Apitoria Pharma, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, situated at Pashamylaram Village, Patancheru Mandal, Sanga Reddy District, Telangana from 09 December to 17 December 2024.

The Unit has now received Establishment Inspection Report classifying the facility as "Voluntary Action Indicated" (VAI).

