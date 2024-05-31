Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net Loss of Iykot Hitech Toolroom reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 40.89% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.13 -46 1.332.25 -41 OPM %-1014.29-246.15 --137.59-47.56 - PBDT-0.74-0.32 -131 -1.83-0.97 -89 PBT-0.78-0.37 -111 -1.99-1.13 -76 NP-0.78-0.37 -111 -1.99-1.13 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Iykot Hitech Toolroom reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.42 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Integrated Hitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom standalone net profit rises 523.44% in the December 2023 quarter

Gujarat Toolroom completes another segment of on-going contract with RIL

Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit rises 6790.41% in the March 2024 quarter

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Bhudevi Infra Projects reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story