IZMO arm develops innovative 40 GHz RF package for semiconductor devices

IZMO announced that its semiconductor subsidiary, izmo Microsystems, has developed an innovative high frequency RF Quad Flat No-Lead (QFN) package for semiconductor devices operating at frequencies of up to 40 GHz.

The package has been designed, developed and manufactured entirely in India for a customer developing high frequency RF modules for defence and secure wireless communication applications.

Following successful assembly and electrical validation, izmo Microsystems has commenced production shipments, with manufacturing processes established to support scale up.

The development strengthens izmo Microsystems' capabilities in advanced RF and microwave semiconductor packaging and demonstrates its ability to develop application specific packaging solutions and manufacture them at scale.