United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 115.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 115.59% to Rs 8.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 3.53% to Rs 22.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.22.1522.9630.0714.1610.025.229.184.368.023.72

