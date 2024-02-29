Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals grants 1.90 lakh stock options

J B Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals grants 1.90 lakh stock options

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has granted 76,000 time-based stock options and 114,000 performance-based options to an eligible employee of the Company under the Company's Employees Stock Option Scheme JBCPL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2021 (Scheme). The exercise price for these options is Rs. 1,022 per share.

The total outstanding stock options stand at 52,10,886 (comprising of 21,56,920 time-based stock options and 30,53,966 performance-based stock options).

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 9:18 AM IST

