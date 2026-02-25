Associate Sponsors

Biocon Ltd soars 0.99%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 394.6, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 26.54% in last one year as compared to a 13.13% jump in NIFTY and a 13.84% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.6, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25504.3. The Sensex is at 82333.07, up 0.13%. Biocon Ltd has gained around 8.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22632.05, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 31.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 397.7, up 1.21% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 26.54% in last one year as compared to a 13.13% jump in NIFTY and a 13.84% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 325.29 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

