Sensex rallies 418 pts; Nifty trades above 25,550 mark; VIX slumps 8.05%

The headline equity benchmarks traded with decent gains in early afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,550 mark. Auto shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 418.47 points or 0.51% to 82,624.84. The Nifty 50 index gained 173.10 points or 0.68% to 25,597.75.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index jumped 0.77% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.66%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,211 shares rose and 1,727 shares fell. A total of 211 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives:

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slumped 8.05% to 13.01. The Nifty 30 March 2026 futures were trading at 25,755, at a premium of 1 points as compared with the spot at 25,597.75.

The Nifty option chain for the 30 March 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 40.4 lakh contracts at the 27,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 64.1 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Auto index 2.07% to 28,529.15. The index fell 0.45% in the past trading session. Hero MotoCorp (up 5.32%), Bosch (up 4.59%), Uno Minda (up 3.23%), TVS Motor Company (up 3.09%) and Bajaj Auto (up 3.03%), Tube Investments of India (up 1.97%), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (up 1.84%), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 1.8%), Exide Industries (up 1.74%) and Eicher Motors (up 1.7%) added.