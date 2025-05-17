Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 53400.00% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net Loss of Neueon Towers reported to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53400.00% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 90.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 93.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5900.00% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

