Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Neueon Towers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 43.05 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 53400.00% to Rs 5.35 crore

Net Loss of Neueon Towers reported to Rs 43.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 53400.00% to Rs 5.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 90.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 93.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5900.00% to Rs 5.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.350.01 53400 5.400.09 5900 OPM %-25.98-3800.00 --38.33-1244.44 - PBDT-1.34-0.02 -6600 -2.020.32 PL PBT-43.05-23.65 -82 -90.74-93.70 3 NP-43.05-23.65 -82 -90.74-93.70 3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shri Vasuprada Plantations reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bhageria Industries consolidated net profit rises 132.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 65.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Anmol India standalone net profit declines 59.08% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 17 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story