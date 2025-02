J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 66.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.61% to Rs 209.08 crore

Net profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 66.05% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 29.61% to Rs 209.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 161.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.209.08161.3211.059.1625.3715.8523.9614.6816.9710.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News