Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suncare Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Suncare Traders reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Suncare Traders reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-133.33 -PBDT0.47-0.01 LP PBT0.47-0.01 LP NP0.76-0.20 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Geecee Ventures standalone net profit rises 86.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Porwal Auto Components reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Terce Laboratories standalone net profit rises 50.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Best Eastern Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story