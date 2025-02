Whirlpool of India consolidated net profit rises 57.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.02% to Rs 1704.85 crore

Net profit of Whirlpool of India rose 57.06% to Rs 43.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 11.02% to Rs 1704.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1535.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1704.851535.654.064.08110.5789.7059.1942.2543.9627.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News