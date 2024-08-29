J&K assembly polls: nominations open for second phase

Candidates intending to contest in this phase have until the 5th of September to submit their nomination papers. The Election Commission will conduct a thorough scrutiny of these papers on the following day. For those who wish to withdraw their nominations, the deadline is set for September 9th.
The polling for this phase is scheduled to take place on September 25th, covering a significant portion of the region. Twenty-six Assembly constituencies spread across six districts will participate in this electoral exercise. The districts included in this phase are Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi, representing a diverse cross-section of Jammu and Kashmir.
The Election Commission has also announced that the results for all phases of the Assembly Elections will be declared on October 4th.
As the election dates draw nearer, all eyes will be on these six districts as they prepare to exercise their democratic right.
