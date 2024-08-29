Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / J&K assembly polls: nominations open for second phase

J&K assembly polls: nominations open for second phase

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Election Commission of India has announced the commencement of the second phase of Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir. With this notification, the process of filing nomination papers has begun, marking a crucial step in the electoral process.

Candidates intending to contest in this phase have until the 5th of September to submit their nomination papers. The Election Commission will conduct a thorough scrutiny of these papers on the following day. For those who wish to withdraw their nominations, the deadline is set for September 9th.

The polling for this phase is scheduled to take place on September 25th, covering a significant portion of the region. Twenty-six Assembly constituencies spread across six districts will participate in this electoral exercise. The districts included in this phase are Ganderbal, Srinagar, Budgam, Rajouri, Poonch, and Reasi, representing a diverse cross-section of Jammu and Kashmir.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Election Commission has also announced that the results for all phases of the Assembly Elections will be declared on October 4th.

As the election dates draw nearer, all eyes will be on these six districts as they prepare to exercise their democratic right.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance AGM 2024 LIVE Updates: RIL posted record Rs 10 trn turnover in FY24; Sensex, Nifty flat

Reliance AGM LIVE news: FY24 Ebitda was Rs 1.78 trn, net profit was Rs 79,020 cr, says Mukesh Ambani

NIA conducts searches across 7 states to probe leakage of defence secrets

CM Mamata debunks allegations of 'threat' to agitating junior doctors

Govt lowers min public float requirement to 10% for GIFT city listing

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story