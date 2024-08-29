Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Utilties shares fall

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Utilities index falling 64.8 points or 1.01% at 6328.75 at 13:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 3.55%), Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (down 3.38%),KPI Green Energy Ltd (down 3.22%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.67%),CESC Ltd (down 2.6%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Energy Ltd (down 2.38%), EMS Ltd (down 2.33%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.28%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 2.26%), and Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 2.14%).

On the other hand, RattanIndia Power Ltd (up 1.98%), GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (up 1.67%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.89%) moved up.

At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 374.18 or 0.67% at 55631.47.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 110.11 points or 0.66% at 16599.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 77.2 points or 0.31% at 25129.55.

The BSE Sensex index was up 283.83 points or 0.35% at 82069.39.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 2507 were trading in red and 117 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

