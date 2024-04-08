Exide Energy Solutions signs MoU with Hyundai Motors

Partnership for battery cells for Hyundai EVs in India

Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), the wholly owned unlisted subsidiary of Exide Industries, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hyundai Motor Company (Hyundai Motors) and Kia Corporation (Kia) for strategic co-operation in India's EV market. According to this MOU, both the parties will work together for development, production and supply of battery cells for Hyundai Motor's electric vehicles dedicated to the Indian market.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel