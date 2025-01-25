Pentokey Organy (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Pentokey Organy (India) remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.00.030-233.330.040.040.040.040.040.04

