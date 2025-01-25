Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pentokey Organy (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Pentokey Organy (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Pentokey Organy (India) remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-233.33 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.040.04 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Aptech consolidated net profit declines 46.96% in the December 2024 quarter

ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Ambuja Exports consolidated net profit declines 29.18% in the December 2024 quarter

GMR Hyderabad International Airport standalone net profit rises 159.41% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story