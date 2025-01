Aragen Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 20.10% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.21% to Rs 391.66 crore

Net profit of Aragen Life Sciences declined 20.10% to Rs 45.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.21% to Rs 391.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 379.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.391.66379.4826.2231.30101.67117.1465.1176.7145.9157.46

