J.Kumar Infra rises on bagging LoA worth Rs 1,073 crore

J.Kumar Infraprojects added 1.07% to Rs 711.25 after the civil construction company received letter of award (LoA) worth Rs 1,073.39 crore from NBCC (India).

Shares of NBCC (India) gained 1.31% to currently trade at Rs 85.17 on the BSE.

The order entails development of Silicon City Phase-IV Group housing including allied works on design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis with operation & maintenance of 2 Years. The order valued at Rs 1,073.39 crore and it is to be executed within 24 months.

J. Kumar Infraprojects operates as a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The company focuses on the development of roads, flyovers, bridges, railway buildings, sports complexes, and airport runways.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 22.8% to Rs 90.17 crore on a 17% jump in net sales to Rs 1,292.37 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

