J Kumar Infraprojects wins project of Rs 334.25 cr

J Kumar Infraprojects is in receipt of LOA in the capacity of sole bidder, from NBCC (India) for the work of Development of Hari Nagar Depot of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in Delhi at Hari Nagar, New Delhi on EPC basis for the total contract value of Rs. 334.25 crore which is inclusive of all taxes, duties, cess, statutory levies. The contract Price will be adjusted prospectively for any increase / decrease in GST rate on Works Contract as notified by Government of India.

