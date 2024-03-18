Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sona BLW Precision Forgings achieves production milestones

Sona BLW Precision Forgings achieves production milestones

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Successfully manufactures 400 million differential gears and 6 million differentiated assemblies

Sona BLW Precision Forgings announced the achievement of two remarkable production milestones. The company has successfully manufactured 400 million differential gears and 6 million differential assemblies, marking a significant accomplishment in its journey of excellence.

Sona Comstar designs and manufactures differential assemblies, precision-forged differential gears, and other driveline parts. Our products cater to Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, and Off-highway Vehicles. Sona Comstar is one of the largest manufacturers of differential assemblies for BEVs worldwide. According to Ricardo's estimates, the company's global market share of differential gears has increased to 8.1% in 2023 from 5.0% in 2020. The Company's market share for differential gears in India ranges from 60-90% across vehicle categories.

The company's focus on innovation and commitment to quality and customer satisfaction has enabled it to emerge as a preferred partner for leading automotive manufacturers worldwide. Sona Comstar serves most of the world's largest vehicle manufacturers, including seven of the top 10 passenger vehicle OEMs, three of the top 10 commercial vehicle OEMs, seven of the top 10 tractor OEMs, and four of the top 10 electric vehicle OEMs. The company expresses gratitude to its customers for their faith in its products, which encourages us to innovate and enables our growth. Sona Comstar is committed to offering cutting-edge products to its customers to enable faster adoption of greener, safer, and smarter mobility in India and globally.

First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 11:08 AM IST

