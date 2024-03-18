India gears up for extensive Lok Sabha showdown in seven phases

The Election Commission announced the schedule for the General Election 2024 in India, which will be conducted in seven phases starting from April 19th and concluding on June 1st. The counting of votes will take place on 4th June. The elections will involve 22 states and union territories, with voting taking place in single to seven phases across different regions.

Further, the Election Commission announced that Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh assemblies will go to polls alongside the Lok Sabha elections on April 19th, with Andhra Pradesh following suit on May 13th in a single phase. Meanwhile, Odisha's 147-member assembly will undergo polling in four phases on May 13th, 20th, 25th, and June 1st.

The Model Code of Conduct is now in force with the unveiling of the poll schedules. India braces for a significant electoral event with 97 crore registered voters, over 10.5 lakh polling stations, and 1.5 crore personnel managing the process. There will be 1.82 crore first-time voters contributing to this democratic exercise.

As the term of the current Lok Sabha nears its conclusion on June 16th, the nation's attention turns towards the 543 parliamentary seats, with 84 reserved for Scheduled Castes and 47 for Scheduled Tribes. Alongside the Lok Sabha polls, by-polls for 26 assembly seats in multiple states are also set to take place, further amplifying the democratic fervor across the country.

