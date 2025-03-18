Stock Alert: Hindustan Unilever, Ircon Intl, IREDA, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Shilpa Medicare

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, SAIL shares are banned from F&O trading on Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Hindustan Unilever said that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved its proposal to acquire the beauty and personal care brand Minimalist's parent company, Uprising Science.

Ircon International has received an EPC contract from Government of Meghalaya. The contract includes the construction of a new secretariat complex, including campus infrastructure, on engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis in New Shillong city, Meghalaya. It has received contract in joint venture with Badri Rai and Company, with IRCON holding a 26% share and Badri Rai holding 74%.

Star Cements subsidiary, Star Cement Meghalaya has been declared as preferred bidder for the composite license of the Boro Hundong Limestone Block in e-auctions conducted by the Government of Assam. This block covers an area of 400 hectares, with an estimated limestone resource of 146.75 million tonnes.

Aditya Birla Real Estates subsidiary, Birla Estate, launched its first project in Pune, Birla Punya, with an estimated revenue potential value of Rs 2,700 crore. This is the companys first residential project in Pune, spread over 5.76 acres, and will feature 1.6 million square feet of saleable area.

Morepen Laboratories has launched Empamore for Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM), heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Shilpa Medicares subsidiary, Shilpa Biologicals, has entered into a binding term sheet with Switzerland-based mAbTree Biologics AG for the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of a new biological entity (NBE).

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA)s board has approved the enhancement of the borrowing program for FY25 by Rs 5000 crore. The borrowing limit for FY25 has been increased from Rs 24,200 crore to Rs 29,200 crore.

