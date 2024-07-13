Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 111.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 111.65% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 64.83% to Rs 181.07 crore

Net profit of Geojit Financial Services rose 111.65% to Rs 44.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 64.83% to Rs 181.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales181.07109.85 65 OPM %41.7829.40 -PBDT67.1936.36 85 PBT59.7429.14 105 NP44.5121.03 112

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

After 46 yrs, Puri Jagannath temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' set to reopen on Sun

Latest LIVE: Defence minister Rajnath Singh gets discharged from AIIMS

Assembly by-polls result: INDIA bloc wins 9 seats, BJP 2; Oppn leads on 1

NMC directs all medical colleges to set up 'tobacco cessation centres'

'Anger at independents joining BJP aided Cong win Dehra, Nalagarh bypolls'

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story