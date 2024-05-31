Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Onesource Ideas Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Onesource Ideas Venture reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.18 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 3.76 crore

Net loss of Onesource Ideas Venture reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.43% to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3950.00% to Rs 8.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.760 0 8.100.20 3950 OPM %-13.030 --2.47-25.00 - PBDT-0.25-0.05 -400 0.040.14 -71 PBT-0.25-0.05 -400 0.040.14 -71 NP-0.180 0 0.040.14 -71

