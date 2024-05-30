Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jagsonpal Finance &amp; Leasing reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 2400.00% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing reported to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2400.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 900.00% to Rs 0.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.500.02 2400 0.500.05 900 OPM %96.000 -72.00-120.00 - PBDT0.480 0 0.36-0.06 LP PBT0.480 0 0.36-0.06 LP NP0.480 0 0.36-0.06 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

