Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 79.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 79.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 80.79% to Rs 7.13 crore

Net profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation declined 79.89% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 80.79% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 87.45% to Rs 34.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 272.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.47% to Rs 76.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales7.1337.11 -81 76.8358.44 31 OPM %17.257.95 -12.09406.49 - PBDT2.306.25 -63 15.54256.02 -94 PBT2.286.22 -63 15.48255.99 -94 NP4.6222.97 -80 34.22272.74 -87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 95.25% in the December 2023 quarter

Raj Rayon Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.14 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Raj Rayon Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 2.34% in the March 2024 quarter

India Plans To Set Up 'Bharat Park' In UAE

Board of The Indian Wood Products Company recommends final dividend

Market down for 5th day; Nifty ends below 22,500; metal shares tumbles

Board of IDFC First Bank approves raising Rs 3,200 cr via preferential issue of shares

PVR Inox launches six-screen multiplex in Udaipur

Meera Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story