Jai Balaji Industries has allotted 50 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants on 13 June 2024. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity capital of the company has increased from Rs. 1,72,45,02,860/- consisting of 17,24,50,286 equity shares of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 1,77,45,02,860/- consisting of 17,74,50,286 equity shares of Rs.10/- each.

