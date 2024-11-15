Jaihind Synthetics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Jaihind Synthetics remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.060.0416.6725.000.010.010.010.010.010.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News