Titan Intech standalone net profit declines 29.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit declines 29.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:32 AM IST
Sales decline 51.22% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech declined 29.60% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.22% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.2010.66 -51 OPM %35.7719.98 -PBDT1.822.12 -14 PBT1.031.47 -30 NP0.881.25 -30

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

