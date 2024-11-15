Titan Intech standalone net profit declines 29.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.22% to Rs 5.20 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech declined 29.60% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.22% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5.2010.6635.7719.981.822.121.031.470.881.25

