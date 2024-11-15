Titan Intech standalone net profit declines 29.60% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 51.22% to Rs 5.20 croreNet profit of Titan Intech declined 29.60% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 51.22% to Rs 5.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales5.2010.66 -51 OPM %35.7719.98 -PBDT1.822.12 -14 PBT1.031.47 -30 NP0.881.25 -30
