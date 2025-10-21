Jain Resource Recycling posts over 77% rise in Q2 PAT

Jain Resource Recycling has reported 77.7% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.21 crore on a 51.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2113.71 crore in Q2 FY6 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Total expense during the period under review added up to Rs 1984.46 crore, up 49.6% YoY. This was primarily on account of higher raw material costs (up 86.2% YoY) and higher other expenses (up 51.8% YoY).

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 135.14 crore, up by 79.6% from Rs 75.26 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Jain Resource Recycling, based in Chennai, turns non-ferrous scrap into value-added lead, copper and aluminium products, with its lead brand registered on the LME. Backed by three Tamil Nadu facilities and subsidiary JGTPL, the company exports around 60% of its output to marquee clients like Vedanta-Sterlite, Luminous Power and Mitsubishi.