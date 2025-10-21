Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unimech Aerospace spurts after commissioning two new facilities

Unimech Aerospace spurts after commissioning two new facilities

Oct 21 2025
Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing rallied 3.98% to Rs 978.15 after the company announced the commissioning of two new manufacturing facilities catering to diverse industrial segments.

The companys precision engineering facility (Unit 3), being an extension of the existing Peenya unit, spans approximately 33,000 sq. ft. This unit will cater to manufacturing of high-precision components and systems for the nuclear, aerospace, and oil & gas sectors.

Additionally, fabrication facility (Unit 4), measuring approximately 30,000 sq. ft., both located at KIADB Aerospace Park, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The said facility will focus on the fabrication of engine stands for LEAP Engines and other aero-engine programs, as well as self-elevating platforms for the domestic nuclear segment.

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing is a precision engineering company engaged in the design, manufacture, and supply of critical parts and components, including aero tooling, ground support equipment, electro-mechanical sub-assemblies, and related products. Its offerings cater to the aerospace, defence, energy, and semiconductor industries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 7.3% to Rs 19.12 crore despite of 6.4% jump in net sales to Rs 62.99 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Oct 21 2025

