Khaitan (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Suraj Ltd and Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 October 2025.

Khaitan (India) Ltd lost 9.77% to Rs 119.1 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1462 shares in the past one month.

Garment Mantra Lifestyle Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 9.09% to Rs 0.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4524 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd crashed 8.36% to Rs 252. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 723 shares in the past one month.

Suraj Ltd dropped 5.09% to Rs 332.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 478 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3005 shares in the past one month.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd pared 4.99% to Rs 355.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

