Jainco Projects (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Jainco Projects (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.030.03-33.330-0.010-0.010-0.010

Powered by Capital Market - Live News