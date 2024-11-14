Pulsar International standalone net profit declines 42.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 580.27% to Rs 10.00 crore

Net profit of Pulsar International declined 42.47% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 580.27% to Rs 10.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.10.001.478.40-41.500.841.460.841.460.841.46

Powered by Capital Market - Live News