Jainco Projects (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Jainco Projects (India) rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.43% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.140.21 -33 0.220.28 -21 OPM %71.4361.90 -22.7350.00 - PBDT0.100.08 25 0.050.09 -44 PBT0.060.01 500 00.01 -100 NP0.060.01 500 00.01 -100

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

