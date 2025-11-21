Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net loss of Rs 68.47 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.65% to Rs 684.63 crore

Net Loss of Jaiprakash Associates reported to Rs 68.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 293.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 49.65% to Rs 684.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1359.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.684.631359.64-5.95-2.53-173.21-195.55-267.28-273.74-68.47-293.00

