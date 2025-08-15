Jaiprakash Associates reports consolidated net profit of Rs 240.29 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 59.75% to Rs 672.42 crore

Net profit of Jaiprakash Associates reported to Rs 240.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1023.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 59.75% to Rs 672.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1670.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.672.421670.75-2.798.08-112.9544.03-206.64-44.25240.29-1023.44

