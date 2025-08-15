BGR Energy Systems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 265.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.02% to Rs 88.61 crore

Net Loss of BGR Energy Systems reported to Rs 265.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 113.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 49.02% to Rs 88.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 173.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.88.61173.82-118.81-1.82-263.23-108.70-266.03-111.68-265.12-113.46

