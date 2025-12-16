Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.03, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 6.36% in NIFTY and a 4.55% lost in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.03, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 25883.8. The Sensex is at 84762.05, down 0.53%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added around 1.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35028.15, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1369.46 lakh shares in last one month.