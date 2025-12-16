Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd down for fifth straight session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.03, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 6.36% in NIFTY and a 4.55% lost in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.03, down 0.44% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 25883.8. The Sensex is at 84762.05, down 0.53%.Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has added around 1.07% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35028.15, down 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1369.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

