Persistent Systems announces strategic partnership with DigitalOcean

Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Persistent Systems and DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN), the comprehensive agentic cloud, today announced a strategic partnership to make Artificial Intelligence (AI) more accessible, scalable and secure for enterprises and developers worldwide. The collaboration will accelerate AI adoption by providing cost-effective infrastructure designed for growth and innovation.

As part of this partnership, Persistent has selected DigitalOcean as its cloud and AI infrastructure provider for SASVA, its AI-powered platform. SASVA seamlessly integrates code, documentation, architecture and executive summaries and adapts fluidly across a spectrum of workflows and roles. It leverages DigitalOcean Gradient AI Agentic Cloud to run its AI workloads and customer deployments reliably and cost-efficiently. This includes using DigitalOcean Gradient AI Platform for the full agent development lifecycle and high-powered GPUs from DigitalOcean Gradient AI Infrastructure offerings.

As organizations accelerate AI adoption, they face mounting challenges such as rising GPU and infrastructure costs, fragmented agent development ecosystems and increasing security and compliance concerns. This partnership between Persistent and DigitalOcean aims to address these barriers by combining Persistent's AI engineering expertise and platform innovation with DigitalOcean's robust agentic cloud infrastructure and AI platform. Persistent and DigitalOcean are collaborating for SASVA and inference workloads on Gradient AI Agentic Cloud to offer secure, cost-effective and enterprise-ready AI solutions that aim to drive meaningful impact and adoption across organizations of all sizes.

Extending these capabilities through DigitalOcean's agentic cloud, Persistent will help clients achieve tangible outcomes from cost-efficient AI adoption and business acceleration. This approach will reduce AI infrastructure and operational costs by over 50%, enabling faster adoption and more predictable scaling of AI across industries. In return, Persistent will leverage SASVA and its deep engineering expertise to build modern AI stacks that enhance the capabilities, performance and efficiency of DigitalOcean's next-generation cloud platform for AI workloads, accelerating DigitalOcean's AI offering roadmap.

Persistent selected Gradient AI Agentic Cloud to deliver best-in-class infrastructure for digital native enterprises and AI-native customers alike by combining performance, transparency and predictable economics. It also enables seamless scaling as AI technologies evolve, while reducing infrastructure and maintenance costs through managed, ready-to-use environments and provides continuous access to an evolving catalog of diverse models, frameworks and AI accelerators within SASVA.

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

