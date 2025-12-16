Workshop Explores Emerging Global Trends and India's Approach to Investment Facilitation and Ease of Doing Business

A workshop on The Investment Facilitation Landscape: Emerging Trends and Approaches was organised by the Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), International Trade Centre (ITC), United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the World Bank and the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The workshop aimed to examine emerging global trends in investment facilitation and ease of doing business, and brought together policymakers, experts and industry stakeholders for focused discussions. It comprised three technical sessions covering Indias Approach to Investment Facilitation, International Investment Facilitation Framework Landscape, Investment Facilitation and Ease of Doing Business, and Options for Investment Facilitation Cooperation. The sessions explored practical ways to align Indias domestic reforms with global best practices.