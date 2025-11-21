Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Banco Products (India) Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd and TD Power Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 November 2025.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd tumbled 7.40% to Rs 20.03 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 187.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 103.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Banco Products (India) Ltd lost 6.45% to Rs 724.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.78 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd crashed 5.52% to Rs 195.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85642 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd corrected 4.26% to Rs 110.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32476 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57121 shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd plummeted 4.00% to Rs 728. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 30583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

