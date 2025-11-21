Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
EaseMyTrip has been named in the Top 10 of Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200, a prestigious list that recognises organisations with global business potential. This recognition reflects EaseMyTrip's growing influence in the travel-tech space and its focused strategy to build a strong, future-ready business across both domestic and international markets.

DGEMS brings together companies and founders who view opportunities through a global lens. With this year's ethos of Founders Helping Founders, the platform highlights collaborative leadership and cross-market learning. EaseMyTrip's selection underscores its steady expansion beyond India while continuing to strengthen its position in one of the world's fastest-growing travel markets.

Over the years, EaseMyTrip has expanded across regions such as Brazil, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Singapore, the UAE, the UK, and the USA. At the same time, the company continues to deepen its presence in India by enhancing product offerings, expanding partnerships, and investing in technology that improves the travel experience for millions of customers. This balanced approach enables the company to build scale responsibly while leveraging growth across diverse geographies.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

