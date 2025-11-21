EaseMyTrip ranks among Top 10 of "Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200"

EaseMyTrip has been named in the Top 10 of Forbes India presents DGEMS 2025 - The Select 200, a prestigious list that recognises organisations with global business potential. This recognition reflects EaseMyTrip's growing influence in the travel-tech space and its focused strategy to build a strong, future-ready business across both domestic and international markets.

DGEMS brings together companies and founders who view opportunities through a global lens. With this year's ethos of Founders Helping Founders, the platform highlights collaborative leadership and cross-market learning. EaseMyTrip's selection underscores its steady expansion beyond India while continuing to strengthen its position in one of the world's fastest-growing travel markets.