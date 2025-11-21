Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government announces implementation of four labour codes

Government announces implementation of four labour codes

Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
The government of India has announced the implementation of the four Labour Codes - the Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 with effect from 21st November 2025, rationalising 29 existing labour laws. By modernising labour regulations, enhancing workers' welfare and aligning the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work, this landmark move lays the foundation for a future-ready workforce and stronger, resilient industries driving labour reforms for Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

