Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd up for third consecutive session

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is quoting at Rs 18.33, up 5.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.99% in last one year as compared to a 0.62% jump in NIFTY and a 10.7% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 18.33, up 5.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 24413.1. The Sensex is at 78193.78, up 0.34%. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd has gained around 2.12% in last one month.