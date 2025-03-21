Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 3.67%, rises for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 348.9, up 3.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.54% in last one year as compared to a 5.8% gain in NIFTY and a 12.78% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33001.05, up 1.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.45 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

