Metal stocks slide

Metal stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 185.84 points or 0.59% at 31128.37 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 4.32%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 4.04%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 2.82%),NMDC Ltd (down 2.51%),Vedanta Ltd (down 1.54%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 1.28%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (down 0.91%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (down 0.9%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.79%).

On the other hand, Coal India Ltd (up 3.14%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 1.01%), and JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.42%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 611.82 or 1.32% at 46956.41.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 103.96 points or 0.73% at 14424.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 143.8 points or 0.62% at 23334.45.

The BSE Sensex index was up 454.42 points or 0.6% at 76802.48.

On BSE,2689 shares were trading in green, 1258 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

