Jamna Auto Industries consolidated net profit declines 1.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.91% to Rs 573.33 crore

Net profit of Jamna Auto Industries declined 1.36% to Rs 45.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 46.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.91% to Rs 573.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 557.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.

