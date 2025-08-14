Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 36.53% in the June 2025 quarter

RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 36.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 5:05 PM IST
Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 76.07 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects declined 36.53% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 76.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales76.0784.67 -10 OPM %14.8515.87 -PBDT6.859.45 -28 PBT4.587.31 -37 NP3.375.31 -37

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

