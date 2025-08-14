RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 36.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 76.07 crore

Net profit of RKEC Projects declined 36.53% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 76.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.76.0784.6714.8515.876.859.454.587.313.375.31

