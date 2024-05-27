Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 17.73% to Rs 28.30 crore

Net Loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.73% to Rs 28.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 127.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 151.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.3034.40 -18 127.12151.04 -16 OPM %-10.85-11.66 --11.02-10.02 - PBDT-3.55-4.90 28 -18.05-18.24 1 PBT-4.03-5.39 25 -19.98-19.97 0 NP-4.03-5.39 25 -19.98-19.97 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.63 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Lakshmi Mills Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kovilpatti Lakshmi Roller Flour Mills standalone net profit rises 64.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Lakshmi Automatic Loom Works standalone net profit declines 10.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Housing gains as Q4 PAT rises 23% YoY to Rs 320 crore

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Panama Petrochem surges as Q4 PAT grows 20% YoY to Rs 61 cr

Kanel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Speculative Net Longs In Euro Futures Rise To 2-Month High

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story