Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.73% to Rs 28.30 crore

Net Loss of Sri Lakshmi Saraswathi Textiles (Arni) reported to Rs 4.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.73% to Rs 28.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 19.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 15.84% to Rs 127.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 151.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

28.3034.40127.12151.04-10.85-11.66-11.02-10.02-3.55-4.90-18.05-18.24-4.03-5.39-19.98-19.97-4.03-5.39-19.98-19.97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News